Yale Accused Of Ignoring Sex Abuse Claims Against Top Doc

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Yale University ignored complaints about a Yale New Haven Hospital supervisor who allegedly sexually harassed six female doctors, then made him the anesthesiology department's vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion after accusations mounted, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Connecticut federal court. The elite university ignored repeated complaints about anesthesiologist Manuel Lopes Fontes sexually harassing his female subordinates, which included forcibly kissing an attending physician and groping a resident at a graduation party that was documented on video, the doctors said in their lawsuit. Instead of seriously handling the women's complaints, the university failed them at every level in...

