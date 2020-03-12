Group Sues Trump Over ‘Secret’ Advisors On Clemency

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit watchdog group American Oversight on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner, alleging that a Trump advisory group on clemency is violating federal laws prohibiting “secret” advisory committees. American Oversight alleges violations of the Federal Advisory Committee Act and Administrative Procedure Act in the lawsuit and claims the Clemency Task Force was not properly registered and does not comply with public openness laws outlined in the acts. The committee advised Trump on some high-profile pardons and sentence commutations issued earlier this year, including for former Illinois Gov, Rod Blagojevich and financier...

