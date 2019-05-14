Attys Tell SDNY They Can't Attend Hearing Due To COVID-19

In a letter filed Thursday, attorneys Steven C. Sessa, Curtis Alva and Guillermo Ariel Gleizer said they’ve all recently had “substantial and immediately recent contacts with Italy.”
Alva and Gleizer work at the same Palm Beach, Florida, firm, Alva & Gleizer PLLC, while Sessa is a solo practitioner whose office is nearby.
Gleizer’s wife and son live in Italy, and he returned from the country March 3, while Alva and Sessa said they had recently interacted with a mutual client who had also just returned from Italy. Alva said his wife is currently in Italy and is scheduled to return Friday.
The attorneys cited a new standing order entered on March 8 to justify their request to either adjourn an upcoming March 18 hearing or allow them to call in rather than attend in person.
That order states that anyone who has been in certain countries, including Italy, within the last week should not enter the downtown Manhattan courthouse. The order also applies to anyone who has “had close contact” with someone who has been in one of those countries.
The request comes at a fraught time in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit against Collector’s Café, as Sessa, Gleizer and Alva were due to explain at the March 18 hearing why they should be allowed to withdraw from the case.
Late last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein told Collector’s Café and Veronica Kontilai that if they didn’t appear at the March 18 hearing or retain new counsel before then, he would enter a default judgment against them and possibly hit them with other sanctions.
The trio began representing Collector’s Café, its owner Mykalai Kontilai and his wife, Veronica, in mid-February after the defendants’ previous attorneys Edward J. M. Little of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and solo practitioners Ramon De La Cabada and David Hammer withdrew from the case in December.
That earlier batch of attorneys cited “serious professional differences” as their reason for dropping the case.
Sessa, Gleizer and Alva cited ethical and professional considerations as their reasons but did not elaborate further.
The SEC has said it takes no position on the most recent requests to withdraw but blasted Collector’s Café and Veronica Kontilai for trying to use their constant legal shakeups to delay the case in a motion filed Monday.
In his withdrawal motion, Alva had asked for a two-week stay for Veronica Kontilai to allow her to “formalize arrangements with new counsel.”
“In sum, the defendants … have not shown a serious interest in defending this action and, instead, have devoted their energies to (and are consuming this court’s time with) repeated requests to delay this case from progressing,” the SEC said in its Monday letter.
On Thursday, solo practitioner Louis Palazzo filed a notice of appearance on behalf of Veronica Kontilai.
The SEC sued Collector's Café, Mykalai Kontilai and other companies he owns in May, alleging Kontilai took in $23 million from investors, claiming he would use their money to create a collectible auction website backed by a television show, but neither ever materialized despite a demo reel for the show featuring Larry King.
"Until now, there hasn't been a place where collectors can connect with each other, collect the things they love and protect themselves from fraud," King says in the demo tape. "Well, that's all about to change."
Instead, the SEC said, Kontilai took the money and spent more than $6 million of it to fund a "lavish lifestyle," including "rent on an oceanfront condo in Miami, tuition at a private school in Las Vegas, expenses at gentlemen's clubs, stays at a luxury resort in Miami over New Year's Eve and various personal items at high-end stores such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cartier and Rolex."
When investors began asking questions, the SEC said Kontilai responded by forcing several of them to sign contracts that essentially prevented them from being paid back unless they agreed to stop voicing their concerns. The SEC claims that the move violated federal whistleblower protection laws.
In December, the defendants were hit with a temporary asset freeze and told not to interfere with potential witnesses while the case proceeds.
None of the parties involved responded Friday to requests for comment.
The SEC is represented in-house by Terry Miller and Mark Williams.
Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately clear in light of the pending motions to appear and withdraw.
The case is SEC v. Collector's Coffee Inc. et al., case number 1:19-cv-04355, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
--Additional reporting by Reenat Sinay and Pete Brush. Editing by Gemma Horowitz.
