Santander Pays $33M For Fintech Transactions Co.

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Santander is paying about $33.2 million (€30 million) for a majority stake in a Spanish financial technology company that helps facilitate international deals for growing businesses and international companies, the bank said Friday. Banco Santander is buying a 50.1% stake in Mercury Trade Finance Solutions, a Madrid-based group that helps automate cross-border transactions and offers international payments, currency exchanges and more for small and medium-size businesses, it said. The worldwide financial institution said part of its investment will be used to create new services and continue to grow the number of Mercury's customers. “We are also helping to globalize Mercury TFS,...

