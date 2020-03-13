Sierra Club Says BP Ind. Refinery Exceeding Emissions Limit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club has asked an Indiana federal judge to declare BP liable for excess particulate matter emissions and Clean Air Act testing violations at its Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery, arguing notices of violation from the state showed a clear problem. The environmental group said Thursday that for three of the five stacks that emit pollution as part of a power generation facility, testing revealed violations, and the state had agreed, arguing in a motion for partial summary judgment that this was sufficient to impose liability on BP Products North America Inc. BP's refinery in Whiting is its largest in the...

