Don't Miss It: Milbank, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news recently, you may have missed several deals announced in the last two weeks helmed by firms such as Milbank and Debevoise. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Mold $500M Deal For Lifestyle, Dating App Developer European consumer services and lifestyle brands platform NuCom Group has agreed to buy social engagement app developer The Meet Group Inc. for about $500 million, the companies said Thursday, March 5, in a deal guided by Morgan Lewis, Paul Weiss and Milbank. The deal sees NuCom — a joint venture between ProSiebenSat.1 and General...

