Cannabis Bill Roundup: Ala. Moves Ahead On Medical Pot

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of cannabis reform bills are making their way through Congress and statehouses across the country. Here, Law360 takes stock of some recent major legislative developments and looks ahead to the bills that are expected to get a hearing in the next few days. Actions Taken The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 22-11 to pass a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state. S.B.165, or The Compassion Act, now heads to the state House of Representatives. While the bill would enable qualifying patients to use marijuana without legal repercussions, it also contains robust language guaranteeing that employers who wish...

