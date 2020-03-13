Brazilian Watchdog Opens Bayer, Monsanto Probe

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s antitrust regulator is investigating Bayer and Monsanto business practices over allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the seed and biotech markets. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Monsanto Co. and Monsanto do Brasil, of the Bayer Group, are subject to the probe by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, known as SG/Cade. The watchdog said the case began as a result of complaints during the investigation of the merger involving the acquisition of Monsanto Co., which received approval from Brazilian authorities in February 2018 and closed in June of that year following clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice. Bayer said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS