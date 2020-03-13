Money Not Enough To Cement Deal With Ex-Prez, Consol Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Agreeing to a dollar amount for the settlement of a former Consol Energy president’s gender discrimination case was not enough to make an enforceable deal, especially after Consol backed out with questions about the timing of a last-minute witness’ addition to the case, the company told a Pennsylvania federal judge. Though Consol’s coal spinoff had exchanged emails with counsel for Katharine Ann Fredriksen and agreed to a confidential monetary settlement that temporarily halted her case just days before it would have gone to trial, the parties hadn’t even discussed other, key terms before Consol said it discovered discrepancies about derogatory comments...

