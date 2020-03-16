Pierce Bainbridge Funding Deal Raises Ethical Red Flags

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A deal signed by Pierce Bainbridge founder John Pierce to trade half of future returns from a selection of legal cases in exchange for upfront cash includes a handful of unusual elements and ethical red flags, experts told Law360. The contract came to light in a recent lawsuit accusing Pierce and the firm of exaggerating the value of a case to secure outside funding. The financing deal, penned two years ago by Arizona-based legal funder Pravati Capital LLC, put the task of valuing cases in the hands of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP. But the responsibility for those valuations —...

