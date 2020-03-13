SEC's Renewed Scrutiny Of Fund Names May Target 'ESG'

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request for input on revising its 19-year-old "names rule" — touted as an effort to assure investors of truth in advertising — raises thorny questions for the growing number of "ESG" funds that purport to favor socially conscious investments. Attorneys say there are good reasons to revisit the rule, given the proliferation of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that have originated since 2001, many of which have structures or cater to investment styles that had not been envisioned then. What's less clear is how the SEC's March 2 request for comment, which seeks market participants' input on...

