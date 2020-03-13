Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Kicks Power Plant Startup Rule Back To EPA

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must take another look at its rule exempting power plants from numeric emissions limits during startup periods because it improperly rejected green groups' petition for reconsideration of the rule.

A unanimous three-judge panel said the EPA inappropriately denied the Sierra Club, Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Environmental Integrity Project's petition because their two objections were "of central relevance to the final rule" but couldn't have been practicably raised during the notice-and-comment period. After the EPA denied the petition, the groups filed suit.

The environmentalists challenged the EPA's finding that it...

