DC Circ. Kicks Power Plant Startup Rule Back To EPA

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must take another look at its rule exempting power plants from numeric emissions limits during startup periods because it improperly rejected green groups' petition for reconsideration of the rule. A unanimous three-judge panel said the EPA inappropriately denied the Sierra Club, Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Environmental Integrity Project's petition because their two objections were "of central relevance to the final rule" but couldn't have been practicably raised during the notice-and-comment period. After the EPA denied the petition, the groups filed suit. The environmentalists challenged the EPA's finding that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS