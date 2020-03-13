Fed. Circ. Revives Jublia IP Over 'Unreasonable' Construction

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday gave Kaken Pharmaceutical and Bausch Health another chance to prove that a patent covering the antifungal medication Jublia is valid, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board used an "unreasonable" claim construction when finding the entire patent invalid as obvious. Kaken owns the patent and licenses it to Bausch — formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals — to sell Jublia. It was invalidated in June 2018 following a challenge from Acrux Ltd. and Acrux DDS Pty. Ltd., which did not participate in the appeal. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office stepped in to — unsuccessfully — defend...

