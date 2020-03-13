BigLaw Poised To Weather Financial Impact Of COVID-19

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The majority of large law firms are well-positioned to weather an economic slowdown related to the novel coronavirus pandemic after many increased their capital reserves and implemented good financial hygiene following the last recession, experts told Law360. Large law firms are in good shape to weather an economic downturn thanks to more cash on hand and a strong financial close to 2019, experts say. (Getty) Between 2012 and 2018, the nation’s largest law firms increased their capital by 34%, and their excess cash, calculated by subtracting undistributed earnings and debt from cash, went up 89%, resulting in lower usage of credit lines and...

