An Asset Manager's Guide To Recent Fintech Developments

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Asset managers will need to consider how fintech developments impact their business model, including developments related to digital asset securities, cryptocurrency-based exchange-traded funds and blockchain. This brief video will discuss: Blockchain use in the financial services and asset management industries; Custody issues related to digital asset securities; and Automated fintech solutions, including robo-advice and anti-money laundering and know-your-customer onboarding. Jamie Cain is a partner and Ben Marzouk is counsel at Eversheds Sutherland. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective...

