Mukasey Eyes Exit In Pierce Case As Firm Faces New Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The same week its founder John Pierce was reportedly placed on leave for alleged financial misdeeds, Pierce Bainbridge was hit with a suit alleging it breached an agreement to pay back an advance to the firm, while well-known white collar attorney Marc Mukasey moved to stop representing the firm in a different suit brought by a former partner. West Coast Business Capital LLC said Thursday in a suit filed in New York state court that Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP agreed to give the company a cut of its daily revenue in exchange for an upfront payment of $260,000...

