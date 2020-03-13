DC Circ. Signs Off On Serial Exclusivity For Orphan Drugs

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Multiple drug manufacturers are entitled to marketing exclusivity once they designate a drug as an orphan, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday, backing Eagle Pharmaceuticals' win in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s lawsuit over its blood cancer drug Bendeka. A split panel said that Congress unambiguously gave the FDA discretion to grant orphan drug exclusivity to multiple sponsors of a drug to treat the same rare medical condition. Nowhere in the Orphan Drug Act, which gives drugmakers incentives such as tax credits and a seven-year monopoly to develop treatments for rare diseases, are those benefits limited to one drug manufacturer, the...

