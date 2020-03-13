One Fee Won't Cover Four Trademark Classes, TTAB Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to register a trademark covering multiple types of goods because the owner paid for just one, saying the applicant's repeated refusal to pay more could be seen as a “blatant disregard” of agency rules. In a precedential ruling, the board said an Oregon winery called Carlton Cellars LLC could not seek to register four types of goods — wine and several different types of accessories — while steadfastly refusing to pay for more than one. “Applicant’s continued attempt to maintain a multiple-class application upon payment of only a single class fee exhibits at...

