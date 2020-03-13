Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Role Of Success In Obviousness

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Friday said it won’t revisit a panel's decision looking at when a product’s success can help beat an obviousness challenge, despite a former circuit chief's contention that the ruling in litigation over a bike chain patent was “starkly incorrect.” The rehearing petition was filed by SRAM LLC, which patented an improved method of keeping bicycle chains in place that was challenged by rival Fox Factory Inc. While the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said industry praise and high sales of SRAM's product proved the patent wasn't obvious, the Federal Circuit disagreed and invalidated the claims. The panel...

