Wash. County's New Power Rate For Crypto Miners OK'd

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge struck claims brought by cryptocurrency "miners" who argued that the creation of a new rate on electricity for "emerging industries" in Grant County violated their due process rights, the state and U.S. constitutions as well as the Federal Power Act. In a Thursday order, Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington largely granted the Grant County Public Utility District No. 2's motion for summary judgment in a case brought by cryptocurrency mining companies, including Blocktree Properties LLC, Cytline LLC and Miners United LLC. One individual and five companies that...

