BREAKING: Davis Wright Staffer Dies Following Flu-Like Symptoms

Davis Wright Tremaine said Friday it will close its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, as well as a third location in Portland as a precaution. (Getty)
The firm's announcement comes as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the U.S., with 457 cases in Washington state alone as of yesterday, including 31 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health.
As a precaution, Davis Wright will close its Bellevue and Seattle offices, Gray said. The firm opted to also close its Portland location after a man who works in the same building tested positive for COVID-19, according to the announcement.
Employees in all other Davis Wright offices are being instructed to work remotely if possible starting Monday, Gray said.
“We are mourning the loss of one of our own and will lean on each other to get through this trying time together,” Gray said. “While it is extremely difficult, we remain focused on protecting each other and maintaining the highest level of client service and continuity of firm operations, even if the evolving circumstances necessitate changing how we do that.”
--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.
