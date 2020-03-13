Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Wright Staffer Dies Following Flu-Like Symptoms

By Kevin Penton

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Davis Wright Tremaine LLP executive legal assistant who worked in Washington state and left work Tuesday after reporting flu-like symptoms has died, the firm announced Friday, adding that it will close two of its offices in the state and a third location in Portland.

Davis Wright Tremaine said Friday it will close its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, as well as a third location in Portland as a precaution. (Getty)

Lisa Carney, 60, left her Bellevue, Washington, office Tuesday, worked remotely Wednesday and was found dead in her home Thursday, said Jeff Gray, Davis Wright’s managing partner. Her cause of death is under investigation, he said.

The firm's announcement comes as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the U.S., with 457 cases in Washington state alone as of yesterday, including 31 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health.

As a precaution, Davis Wright will close its Bellevue and Seattle offices, Gray said. The firm opted to also close its Portland location after a man who works in the same building tested positive for COVID-19, according to the announcement.

Employees in all other Davis Wright offices are being instructed to work remotely if possible starting Monday, Gray said.

“We are mourning the loss of one of our own and will lean on each other to get through this trying time together,” Gray said. “While it is extremely difficult, we remain focused on protecting each other and maintaining the highest level of client service and continuity of firm operations, even if the evolving circumstances necessitate changing how we do that.”

