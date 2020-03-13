Dominion Will Pay $1.4M Over Power Plant Discharges

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Dominion Energy will pay $1.4 million to resolve water discharge allegations related to coal ash ponds at two of its power plants in Virginia, according to federal court documents filed Friday. Virginia Electric and Power Co. will pay the state nearly $1 million, and the rest of the penalty will go to the federal government. In addition, the agreement calls for compliance audits at several of the company’s facilities and the implementation of a system to improve the utility’s environmental performance, according to court records. “It is critical that massive energy companies, like Dominion, adhere to state and federal environmental protections...

