Wells Fargo Taps TD Bank's Top Lawyer As Its Next GC

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has recruited TD Bank Group's general counsel to serve as its next top lawyer, the banking giant said Friday, the latest in a series of legal department appointments over the past year. Ellen Patterson will assume the role of senior executive vice president and general counsel on March 23, amid Wells Fargo's ongoing efforts to move past a fraudulent account scandal from more than three years ago. She will report to CEO Charlie Scharf. "I am excited to join Wells Fargo during a transformational time in the company's history," Patterson said in a statement. "I look forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS