Law360's 2020 Banking Editorial Board Members

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Banking Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Banking Editorial Advisory Board are: Sanford Brown, Alston & Bird LLP Sanford Brown, counsels and represents financial institutions and specialty finance companies, as well as their shareholders and holding companies, in matters involving state and federal banking laws, regulations and enforcement actions; in corporate transactions; and on issues involving cyber security, privacy and identity theft. He is a faculty member of the Southwestern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS