Farming Co. Settles Insurance Suit Over Hail Damage

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Montana farming company dropped its suit alleging its insurer failed to pay up when its wheat crops were damaged by hail in 2017, as the parties reached a settlement in the case. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Cavan dismissed the suit between Zimmerman AG & Cattle Co. LLC and NAU Country Insurance Co. with prejudice on Friday, following a joint stipulation by both parties asking for the dismissal. Joined in the suit as a plaintiff was landowner Randy Nunn, who owned a portion of the land that Zimmerman AG leased to plant the wheat crop, according to court documents....

