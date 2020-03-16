The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage.
The members of Law360's 2020 Access to Justice Editorial Advisory Board are:
Arthur Bryant, Bailey & Glasser LLP
Arthur Bryant, of counsel at Bailey & Glasser, is the former chairman of Public Justice. The access to justice campaign he designed there made Public Justice the national leader in exposing and countering efforts to limit and eliminate the rights to a day in court and a jury trial in America.
Lisa Dewey, DLA Piper
Lisa Dewey, DLA Piper’s full-time pro bono partner, cultivates strategic thinking on pro bono, including the vision for DLA Piper’s U.S. program, which encompasses more than 1,400 lawyers. She works extensively with the firm’s clients as well as legal aid providers, nonprofits and NGOs to develop and deliver collaborative and signature pro bono projects.
Karyn Bass Ehler, Grant & Eisenhofer PA
Karyn Bass Ehler is senior counsel at Grant & Eisenhofer, where she leads the civil rights practice group. Prior to joining the firm, she was the chief of the Civil Rights Bureau for the Illinois attorney general where she oversaw the department that investigates and litigates cases under both state and federal law involving patterns and practices of discrimination in Illinois.
Sue Finegan, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC
Appointed Mintz’s first pro bono partner in 2007, member and chair of the firm’s pro bono committee Sue Finegan has held a unique role at the firm for more than a decade. She serves as lead counsel on numerous high-profile pro bono litigation matters, and manages Mintz’s pro bono efforts throughout its eight offices.
Rachel Strong, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
Rachel Strong is senior pro bono counsel at Morgan Lewis. In this position, Rachel works to advance the quality of pro bono opportunities for Morgan Lewis lawyers, the effectiveness and impact of the firm’s pro bono representations, and the breadth of participation in the firm’s extensive pro bono program.
David Udell, National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham Law
David Udell is the founder and executive director of the National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham Law School, a research and policy advocacy organization that works with data to expand justice in the United States.
Michael F. Williams, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Michael F. Williams is a trial lawyer and partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C. His pro bono work focuses on death penalty representation, First Amendment advocacy and civil rights cases. Mike was a law clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy and a graduate of Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law Center.
Angie Zimmern, McGuireWoods LLP
As McGuireWoods’ pro bono director, senior counsel Angie Zimmern helps devise and execute the firm’s most successful pro bono initiatives, recognized nationally for innovation and impact. She develops pro bono partnerships with corporations and nonprofits to support underserved populations local to the firm’s offices across the nation.