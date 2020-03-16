Panel Studies 'Silent' Cyber Clauses In Insurance Contracts

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 4:08 PM GMT) -- Underwriters in the London insurance market have set up a committee to discuss best practice in addressing “silent” cyber clauses in contracts, amid growing regulator concern over the potential for greater-than-expected losses from claims. The International Underwriting Association said on Monday the committee so far consists of more than 20 insurers working in the London market. The committee will discuss industry efforts to tackle so-called nonaffirmative cyberinsurance cover, where a standard business policy can be interpreted to include losses arising from a cyberattack despite the insurer not intending for it to do so. "A major cyber event could have widespread impact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS