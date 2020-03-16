EU Insurers Push For Tailored Cybersecurity Rules

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 9:29 PM GMT) -- European insurers on Monday pushed back against proposals from the bloc’s insurance watchdog addressing cybersecurity concerns, saying the new rules should not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, published its responses to proposed new guidelines from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority on how the insurance industry should approach cybersecurity. The body said the guidelines are "overly prescriptive in some areas" and said the watchdog should "take a more principle-based approach." The proposed guidelines require companies to identify any areas where they are vulnerable to cyberattacks, only allow certain individuals to access IT systems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS