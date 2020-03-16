Ore. Cannabis Biz Says Insurer Won't Cover Pot Theft

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An Oregon cannabis business has accused its insurer of refusing to cover its $500,000 claim following a break-in and theft at its property, saying the insurer used a sham policy cancellation to try to dodge coverage. Rogue Valley Group LLC's suit against Falls Lake Fire and Casualty was removed to federal court Friday after a break-in last year that the cannabis company said resulted in a loss of more than $950,000 worth of inventory. Rogue Valley said that in October 2019, more than $892,000 worth of its cannabis inventory was stolen during the break-in. Rogue Valley said more than $58,000 of...

