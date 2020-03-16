Feds Defend Past Studies Supporting Fla. Lake Releases

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a Florida federal court that due diligence to determine whether its management plan for releases from Lake Okeechobee wouldn't jeopardize protected species was sufficient, and that environmental groups' push for it to do more should be rejected. The government asked the court Friday to refuse a request by the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups to formally look into the effects of its dam operations on species protected under the Endangered Species Act and to ensure they aren't harmed. The Army Corps of Engineers and other departments said toxic algae blooms and red tide...

