3 Firms Guide Deal Valuing Cybersecurity Firm At $1.5B

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT) -- Private equity shop Hellman & Friedman LLC has agreed to buy Israel-based enterprise cybersecurity firm Checkmarx in a deal that values the business at about $1.5 billion and was guided by Simpson Thacher, Herzog Fox and Willkie Farr, the companies said Monday. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though the companies did note that the deal values Checkmarx at roughly $1.5 billion and said it represents the “largest acquisitions of an application security company to date,” according to a statement. The acquisition stands to fortify the Hellman & Friedman portfolio of software security companies, providing the firm with...

