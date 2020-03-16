Australia's Healius Rejects $1.4B Takeover Offer From PE Firm

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Healius, advised by King & Wood Mallesons, has rejected an unsolicited takeover officer from Swiss private equity firm Partners Group that values the company at about AU$2.12 billion ($1.4 billion), the Australian medical center operator said Monday. The offer, worth AU$3.40 per share in cash, does not reflect the fundamental value of Healius, and is not an attractive enough proposal to warrant exclusive due diligence, according to a statement from Healius Ltd. Although it is rejecting the unsolicited bid, Healius said it is open to discussing any deal that is in the best interests of its shareholders. The company noted that...

