Arch Coal, Peabody Blast FTC's Joint Venture Challenge

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Arch Coal Inc. and Peabody Energy Corp. are blasting the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of their planned joint venture, telling a Missouri federal court the case is "mired in the past" and misconstrues the U.S. energy market. Arch Coal and Peabody filed identical answers Friday in district court where the FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction to pause the deal for an administrative trial. The companies are trying to combine their operations in Wyoming's Southern Powder River Basin, and the commission alleges it would lessen competition for the supply of coal from the region. But in their answers Friday, Arch Coal...

