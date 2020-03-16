FICO Under DOJ Probe For ‘Exclusionary Conduct’

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The company behind the FICO credit scores used by the three major credit bureaus disclosed Sunday that it’s under U.S. Department of Justice investigation for potential anti-competitive conduct, a probe that sprang from a lawsuit involving one of the credit bureaus. Fair Isaac Corp., known as FICO, said it was notified March 13 that the DOJ’s Antitrust Division had opened a civil investigation into the company. FICO said it will cooperate fully in the probe, which follows the company’s lawsuit accusing credit bureau TransUnion LLC of shorting it millions in unpaid royalties and TransUnion’s counterclaims alleging that FICO used contract language...

