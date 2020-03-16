Conn. Judge Again Finds Pradaxa Claims Preempted

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge on Friday tossed a suit claiming Boehringer Ingelheim should have warned of bleeding risks from its blood thinner Pradaxa, reinforcing his previous ruling that most Pradaxa claims are blocked by federal law. Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman said that, contrary to plaintiff Charles Adkins' arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Doris Albrecht didn't change the requirement that companies have to show they have newly acquired information to change a drug's labeling on their own without seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The judge found that exhibits offered...

