Citing 'Cognac,' TTAB Rejects 'Cognador' Trademark

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to register “Cognador” as a trademark for liquor, ruling it's too similar to the protected “Cognac” name for French brandy. Siding with the French body that polices the use of the Cognac name, the board ruled Friday that consumers would think that the offending mark — when used on the same product — was an authorized riff on “Cognac.” “Purchasers who encounter applicant’s product bearing the term ‘Cognador’ for applicant’s identified goods are likely to believe that the mark is a combination of the terms ‘Cognac’ and the French term ‘D’Or’” Judge George...

