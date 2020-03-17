Pa. Hospital Must Face Fired X-Ray Tech's ADA Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania hospital can’t score an early win in a former X-ray technician's suit alleging she was fired after a concussion limited her work capacity, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying questions remain about whether she was unlawfully denied requests for part-time employment. U.S. District Judge James M. Munley on Monday denied summary judgment to the Regional Hospital of Scranton in Victoria Sciarrino’s suit alleging it violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by refusing to discuss options for part-time work after she suffered a concussion that eliminated her ability to multitask. Because questions remain about whether Sciarrino was qualified for the...

