Crypto Trading Platform Bakkt Nets $300M In Latest Round

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The New York Stock Exchange's sibling cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt on Monday said it has secured $300 million in its latest investment round, gathering additional commitment from Pantera Capital and the venture capital arms of Naspers and Microsoft. The digital asset startup Bakkt, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, said it raised $300 million in its Series B funding round, which came with new details about an app the startup plans to launch in the summer. The app, which Bakkt describes as "a single digital wallet," promises to allow consumers to use digital assets such...

