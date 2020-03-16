FTC Commish Blasts Proposed USDA Rule Change

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A member of the Federal Trade Commission criticized a proposed rule change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, saying it fails to protect small farmers, insulates powerful meatpackers and processors and ultimately puts the country's security at risk. Democratic Commissioner Rohit Chopra sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue over the department's efforts to comply with a provision of the 2008 Farm Act that called for changes to regulations against certain unfair trade practices. Chopra said the need to protect family farmers and the country's rural economy is a national security issue and the rule changes won't do...

