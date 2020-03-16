Philly Courts To Suspend Most Operations Due To COVID-19

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas said that all offices would be closed effective Tuesday with limited exceptions for arraignments, bail acceptance and emergency protection from abuse petitions.
“We will continue to reevaluate all closures moving forward and will alert the public to any change,” President Judge Idee Fox said at a news conference at City Hall on Monday afternoon.
The announcement comes as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared a statewide judicial emergency on Monday allowing individual judicial districts across the commonwealth to take unilateral steps to suspend proceedings in response to the novel coronavirus.
The statewide emergency declaration by the courts is set to continue until April 14, but officials in Philadelphia said that its individual closure would last until April 1.
In the meantime, all in-person hearings in both criminal and civil proceedings, including discovery court and pretrial conferences, have been put on hold in Philadelphia.
It was unclear on Monday afternoon whether the closure would affect civil motion practice and the court’s e-filing system, but a spokesman told Law360 that he expected additional clarification from leadership on Tuesday.
A designated judge will be on hand at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice to hear certain emergency civil petitions related to health and medical issues, public safety, and guardianship appointments.
The coronavirus outbreak has impacted courts across Pennsylvania, as the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in suburban Philadelphia on Thursday became the first county-level trial court to seek the justices’ blessing to suspend operations.
Court systems across the commonwealth have since followed suit.
The Allegheny County court system, which covers the city of Pittsburgh, has put a hold on new jury trials through the end of the week at the earliest.
Meanwhile, argument sessions for the statewide Commonwealth and Superior courts that had been scheduled for this week have been continued indefinitely.
Panel sessions of the Pennsylvania Superior Court that had been scheduled to be held in Bucks County and Pittsburgh later this month have also been canceled.
--Editing by John Campbell.
