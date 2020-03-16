Del. High Court Halts All In-Person Arguments Through May

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s Supreme Court canceled all in-person oral arguments through May on Monday, in the latest coronavirus-related shakeup of the state’s nationally important court system.The justices said in a brief letter that more information would follow on alternatives to oral argument before the five-member body, or other potential routes to resolution.A related judicial emergency declaration declared that all state trial courts will have discretion to suspend for 30 days both civil and criminal trials and hearings, in order to limit gatherings in public court buildings. Speedy trial time targets also were extended based on the declaration.Delaware’s Chancery Court already has shifted to teleconferencing for many of its proceedings.The moves were part of a broader response in Delaware on Monday, with Gov. John Carney adding to an earlier declared emergency with bans on gatherings of 50 or more people and the shutting down of gambling activity at the state's three casinos.--Editing by Bruce Goldman.

