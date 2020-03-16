Labor Board Chair Calls Out Union For LGBTQ Bias 'Stunt'

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Monday pushed back at claims he’s seeking to cut protections for gay and transgender workers in the agency’s Washington, D.C., office, calling a letter from his workers’ union a “public relations stunt.” Ring defended his agency in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who had asked him to respond to a March 5 letter by the National Labor Relations Board Professional Association claiming the board had proposed cutting LGBTQ nondiscrimination language in collective bargaining. Ring, who is gay, accused the union of attempting to “bargain through the press” rather than at the...

