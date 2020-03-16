PG&E Wins Approval To Raise $20B In Ch. 11 Exit Funding

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Utility provider PG&E Corp. received California bankruptcy court approval Monday for its plan to raise nearly $20 billion in funding after the state's governor withdrew his opposition, in a major milestone for the debtor as it moves toward confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan that will address billions of dollars in wildfire claims. During a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said the proposed equity and debt deals that will finance PG&E's emergence from Chapter 11 were "beyond his understanding" and said he relied on the declarations of PG&E's advisers in agreeing to approve the financing commitments. "The record speaks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS