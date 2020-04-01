How US Trustees Can Deter Chapter 11 Proxy Abuses

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Some problems in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process — namely, how unsecured creditors committees and their professional advisers are being selected — have emerged in recent years. Moreover, they are only getting worse. The problems stem from the fact that the Bankruptcy Code empowers U.S. trustees to appoint official unsecured creditors committees to represent interests of all unsecured creditors — not simply the interests of members of the committee. The committees can retain professional advisers to assist in the performance of its duties. When the appointment of committee members becomes partly controlled by proxy solicitors, the exclusive role of the U.S. trustee in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS