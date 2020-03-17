Full Fed. Circ. Won't Decide If PTAB Still Unlawful Post-Arthrex

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit won't rehear a split panel decision that reluctantly sent a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a Polaris Innovations Ltd. computer memory patent back to the board under the court's explosive Arthrex decision. Monday's two-page order rejected, without explanation, Polaris' Feb. 26 petition to reconsider the Federal Circuit panel's January decision. The company had argued that the case involving Kingston Technology Co. Inc. can't be sent back to the PTAB because the board is still unconstitutional even after Arthrex. The order likewise rejected a rehearing petition from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which intervened in...

