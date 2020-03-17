EU Regulators Extend Short Selling Bans To Slow Slump

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 2:39 PM GMT) -- European market regulators on Tuesday extended temporary short selling bans to brake plunging stock prices as markets reacted to the coronavirus scare and its implications for the economy. The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it would put a ban on the practice of placing bets that a share price will fall for 37 Belgian and Italian stocks following similar moves by local regulators. The measure lasts all day Tuesday and covers all U.K. trading venues. The prohibition affects stocks including banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, insurer AXA and car maker Renault. This is the second time in four trading days that...

