Gov't Urged To Cut Breaks For Insurers Hit By Market Volatility

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 4:09 PM GMT) -- The British government should consider suspending insurance tax and loosening regulation over capital requirements, insurance consultancy Mactavish said Tuesday, warning that the impact on insurers from market losses related to the novel coronavirus could be worse than after the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. Mactavish said that many insurers could raise premiums and reject more claims in order to make up losses from investments, which would in turn have a wider business impact on a U.K. economy already teetering on the edge of recession. The company called on the government to suspend insurance premium tax, which is levied on insurers at...

