EU Asks Cos. To Delay Antitrust Filings For Merger Plans

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 5:04 PM GMT) -- The European Commission is asking companies to hold off on filing antitrust documents relating to planned mergers and acquisitions in the wake of the rapidly worsening coronavirus outbreak. Due to the disruption sparked by the spread of COVID-19, the European Union’s executive arm said Monday that companies in the midst of merger proceedings should put off submitting their antitrust filings until further notice. Caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19 has resulted in more than 6,500 deaths worldwide as the governments across the world try to contain it. “Due to the complexities and disruptions caused by the coronavirus, companies are encouraged to delay merger notifications...

