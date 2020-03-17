Banks Must React As Fraud Hits £1B, Consumer Group Says

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- The government must force all banks to adopt measures aimed at protecting customers from sending their money to scammers, a consumer rights group said Tuesday as it found that a total of £1 billion ($1.2 billion) had been lost to payment fraud since 2017. Consumer group Which? called on the government to make it mandatory for banks to check whether the name a customer enters when making a payment matches the account details that the money is being sent to — a process known as confirmation of payee. Under existing rules, banks have to cross-check the account details a sender enters to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS